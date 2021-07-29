State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of American Campus Communities worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.42.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.