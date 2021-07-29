Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MITO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.04. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

