Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%.

SCL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,623. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

