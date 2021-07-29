Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.70. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.