Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Stepan has increased its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years.
Shares of SCL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.70. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
