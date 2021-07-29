Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $3,271,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $349.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 279.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $362.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

