Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Steven Madden updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,406. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 183.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

