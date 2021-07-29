Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

