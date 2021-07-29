Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Relic were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

