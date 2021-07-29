Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40.

