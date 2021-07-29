Stifel Financial Corp Takes $270,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $953.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.