Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

