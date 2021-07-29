Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

SF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.29. 12,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,346. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

