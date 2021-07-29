Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $84.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

NYSE SF opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 135.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

