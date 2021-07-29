Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average volume of 2,046 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.85 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.