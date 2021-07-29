Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Empire State Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,382% compared to the typical volume of 169 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,690. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -85.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

