Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Cheesecake Factory Call Options (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,829 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 1,347 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

