Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Coherent Call Options (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 605 call options on the company. This is an increase of 908% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ COHR opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.