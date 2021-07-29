Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,260. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

