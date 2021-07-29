Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
