Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16.

In other news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $56,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

