StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of StoneCo worth $85,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $288,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in StoneCo by 851.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $25,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

STNE stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

