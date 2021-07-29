StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.16. The company had a trading volume of 287,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

