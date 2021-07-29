Stonnington Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonos by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.