Stonnington Group LLC Invests $274,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 260.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $717.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $987.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $687.10 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

