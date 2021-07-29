Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 88,364 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

