Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,275 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $132.78 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.