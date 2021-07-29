Stonnington Group LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

