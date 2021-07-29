Stonnington Group LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -147.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

