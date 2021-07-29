Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

