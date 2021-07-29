Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

SEOAY opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

