Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Strategic Education stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 8,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $169.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

