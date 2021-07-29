Stryker’s (SYK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $268.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.54. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 100,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.