Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Jul 29th, 2021

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 392.9% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SSUMY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 24,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

