Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 392.9% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SSUMY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 24,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

