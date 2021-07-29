Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 513 ($6.70) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

SUMO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital downgraded Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

SUMO traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 480 ($6.27). 1,332,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,893. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The firm has a market cap of £823.01 million and a P/E ratio of 480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.17.

In other news, insider Carl Cavers purchased 472 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.