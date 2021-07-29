Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $36.24. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,383,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,519,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

