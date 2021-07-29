Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$77.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.43.

TSE:SLF opened at C$63.95 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,443,229.44. Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,449 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

