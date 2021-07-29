Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

UNP stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.