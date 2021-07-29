Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,064,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $123.40. 10,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

