Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $928,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

LYB stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,481. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

