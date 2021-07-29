Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%.

NASDAQ SGC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 104,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

SGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

