Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%.
NASDAQ SGC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 104,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
