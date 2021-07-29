Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

