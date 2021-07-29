Susan Helfrick Sells 10,463 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84.

CHWY opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4,471.50, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 502.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

