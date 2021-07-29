Susan Helfrick Sells 10,463 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84.
CHWY opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4,471.50, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $120.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 502.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
