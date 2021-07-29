SVB Leerink Increases Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $45.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

