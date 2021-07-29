Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,287. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $54.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

