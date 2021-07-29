Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SLP traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.30 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 666,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,747. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.70. The company has a market cap of £295.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

