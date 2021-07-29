Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SLP traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.30 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 666,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,747. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.70. The company has a market cap of £295.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.