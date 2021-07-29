Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.