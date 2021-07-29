Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SYNH traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. 2,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

