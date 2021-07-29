Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $49.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.28. 2,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

