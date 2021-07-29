Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 11,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,760. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92.

Several analysts recently commented on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

