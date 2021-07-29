TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.85. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 468,848 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

